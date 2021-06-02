Nyberg: H.O.P.E. talks mission of empowerment, strengthening individuals, families, communities

(WTNH) — Helping Our People to Excel (H.O.P.E.)’s mission is to empower, men, women, and children to become strong individuals, strengthening families and communities.

It was established in 2013 to help all people achieve to the best of their abilities.

Reverend. Doctor John Cotton, founder and CEO of H.O.P.E. and Veronica Shaw, Executive Director of H.O.P.E. join us to talk about their mission, how they started and why, and the “knowledge boxes” they have put out in the community.

For more information, head to: weneedmorethinkers.org.