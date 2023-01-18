HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Kwami Asari has turned a childhood favorite into a thriving business.

Asari, who lives in Hamden and is the CEO of Oh Shito!, adored pepper sauce growing up.

“It is the table sauce in Ghana,” Asari, who immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 10, said. “So, it’s comparable to ketchup, let’s say, in the United States.”

The sauce contains salt, pepper and cayenne to give it a robust flavor.

Asari said he knew his product would round out the U.S. condiment industry. After bottling it in April 2021, it has been sold at select farmers markets and in 16 Stop and Shop locations. It is also at City Market Local.

Watch the full interview to learn more!