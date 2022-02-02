Nyberg: Hamden rabbi unites with businesses to launch daily acts of kindness initiative

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An organization in Hamden offers people the chance to perform a daily act of kindness and help make the world a better place.

ARK (Acts of Random Kindness) works by getting your free ARK and putting a little change into it each day. When it is full, you get to decide who or what to give it to.

Rabbi Moshe Hecht of Chabad of Hamden, Branch Manager of Ion Bank Tony Pereira and Junior Banking Center Manager for Webster Bank Howard Kelly join us on Nyberg to share more about what makes ARK so unique and important.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

