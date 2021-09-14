Nyberg: Hamden’s Best Video Film & Cultural Center preserves film and cultural history one VHS tape at a time

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This is a place for film buffs where people come together.

Hamden non-profit Best Video Film & Cultural Center sells DVDs, some VHS tapes and Blu-rays. The venue also has a cafe and performance space.

Hank Hoffman, executive director at Best Video Film & Cultural Center, joins us on Nyberg to share more about how the business got started and how community support has helped the organization thrive.

