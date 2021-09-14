Nyberg: Hamden’s Best Video Film & Cultural Center preserves film and cultural history one VHS tape at a time

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This is a place for film buffs where people come together.

Hamden non-profit Best Video Film & Cultural Center sells DVDs, some VHS tapes and Blu-rays. The venue also has a cafe and performance space.

Hank Hoffman, executive director at Best Video Film & Cultural Center, joins us on Nyberg to share more about how the business got started and how community support has helped the organization thrive.

To learn more about Best Video Film & Cultural Center, click here.

Watch the full interview in the video above.