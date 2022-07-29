HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a watering hole in Hamden that is quite the community house called Tavern by the Hall.

The place is quite history for entertainment, as it was once an Irish bar known as Dunn’s Pub. The tavern has a passion for honoring heroes of firefighters and veterans.

Stephen Bodie, owner of Tavern by the Hall, said that he didn’t want to disrespect Dunn’s historic presence in Hamden, so wanted to do something that involved the community. Since it’s across the street from the Town Hall, he opted for a more tavern-style environment.

Tavern by the Hall offers pub-style food like paninis, pizzas, and shareable nachos. The tavern also offers live entertainment, karaoke nights, and even an outside pig roast.

“We’re trying to really embody the community, engaging everyone to come out and commune together,” Bodie said. “Which is what Dunn’s was known for. So I wanted to make sure we kind-of embraced that as well.”

See the full interview on Nyberg in the video above