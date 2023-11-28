WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Baking Company is opening a location in Windsor with a new element for customers.

The Windsor location will not only be the biggest cafe with a drive-thru but it will also feature a market concept. This includes prepared foods, sandwiches and a much larger bakery showcase.

The chain already has three cafes located in West Hartford, Glastonbury and Farmington.

Scott Kluger, the owner of the Hartford Baking Company joined News 8 to discuss what the new location will look like.

To see the full interview with Kluger, watch the video above.