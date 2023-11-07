HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Parkville Sounds has moved to three different locations since 2017 — and is eyeing even more growth.

The family owned and operated business provides a space for the performing arts in Hartford. Run by Stephen Cusano and Jillian Foley Cusano, who both have strong backgrounds in the arts, the appointment-only rooms are available for rehearsals, recordings and video sessions.

Parkville Sounds also has a new build-out of a recording studio, and is eyeing adding a residential area artists can stay in. The business could soon expand to New Haven, as well.

