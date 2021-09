HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Sonic Intervention Company is designed to provide free musical instruments and a pathway to instruction for kids in the Hartford area.

Richard D’Attilio, the founder of the non-profit, joins us on Nyberg to share more about why he started the organization and how the community can help. He also talks about their inaugural fundraiser concert.

