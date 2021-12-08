Nyberg: Hartford nonprofit’s ‘Warm the Children’ program raises money to give kids winter clothing items

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Winter is a season of helping and giving. A nonprofit based in Hartford is working to do just that.

Family Life Education has been serving low-income families in the Hartford area for more than 30 years, working with women and children through a self-advocacy approach. This winter, it is raising money to give coats, hats, gloves and other clothing items to kids through its “Warm the Children” program.

Family Center Program Coordinator Cassandra Wilke and Nutrition Matters Program Coordinator Leily Ayala join us on Nyberg to share more about the organization, the goal for the program and how the public can help.

Watch the full interview in the video above.