NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the latest eateries on the scene in the Elm City specializes in Nashville hot chicken sandwiches.

The restaurant, which opened during the pandemic, has five founders. One of the founders, Rob LaTronica, went to Nashville four years ago and fell in love with the chicken. He and the other four founders connected and Haven Hot Chicken was born.

They have five levels of spicy chicken.

“You can go all the way down to our country, which has no spice at all, and all the way from country to mild to medium to hot and then Haven and then off menu and off menu, I just think you’re crazy if you want to go that way,” said one of the other founders, Jason Sobocinski.

They also offer items for vegetarians, including a vegetarian version of their sandwich they call “not” chicken, made with a roasted cauliflower steak.

With one location so far, another one is coming soon on the Boston Post Road in Orange.

“We’re probably going to run this ourselves and continue to grow, and yes, all over the state and hopefully outside the state as well,” Sobocinski said.

To see what else is on the menu at Haven Hot Chicken, click here.