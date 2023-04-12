(WTNH) — Chairman and Board of Directors, Arti Dixson, of Help Our People Inc. sat down with Ann Nyberg to talk about all the work the public charitable humanitarian organization does for people in need.

The group has been around for more than 30 years and is dedicated to supporting and lifting up those in need. They help where help is needed with food and clothing, toys, educational assistance, and even financial support.

Help Our People is part of a group of individuals that are willing to take students and make sure that they get into the university once they’re accepted. Their scholarship program is designed for students that are confronted with homelessness and want to get into higher education. Once they are accepted into a university, their group will intervene financially to make sure that tuition and housing deposits are made. They also will set them up with a bank account, wardrobe, bedding, a computer, and a phone if necessary.

Dixson is a drummer. One of the many musical instructors with Help Our People Inc. He tells his story and more about why he decided to get involved with the organization in the interview.

