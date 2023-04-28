NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Histoury, is an organization that specializes in tours that can take you back in time.

The organization holds tours of architecture in New England and the state of New York. Histoury just wrapped up tour of Stamford, Stratford and Redding.

Alison Cosenzza, is a Norwalk native. She served on the board of the Norwalk Preservation Trust for over a decade. And in her role there, she started doing annual architectural history tours and she realized these tours could happen in communities throughout the state

On a typical History tour, customers are driven to 20 to 25 buildings. Customers will have the opportunity to go inside several homes and buildings.

“We just wrapped up a Redding Colonial tour and a Stamford Mid-century modern tour. On Sunday, we will have a walking tour in Stratford, which will also be colonial-based. And on May 21st, we will have a tour in Fairfield, and that’s going to involve various buildings found on the National Register of Historic excuse me, historic places in celebration of Preservation Month, ” Cosenzza said.

If you’re interested in taking a tour check out the history website here.

Watch the full interview in the video player above to learn more!