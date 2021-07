BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever wanted to learn how to play golf? Do you love cider? Hogan’s Cider Mill in Burlington has both.

The family-owned business turns 109 years old this year. Theresa Clifford Dunlop, whose family owns the venue and the New England School of Golf, shares how her family got involved with the business and what it takes to run a cider mill.

Watch the full interview in the video above.