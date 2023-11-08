BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Branford Arts and Cultural Alliance is mixing up its annual fundraiser this year by presenting Holiday Trees of Branford.

It’s the first year for the event, which will replace The Painted Doors of Branford fundraiser.

There are 36 trees that will be up for auction, featuring themes like Barbie, Taylor Swift, Mardi Gras and more.

The trees will be on display from Thursday through Dec. 7 at the alliance’s gallery.

Elaine Johnson and Mary Pont, who are on the committee organizing the event, joined News 8 to discuss the event.

Watch the full interview in the player above.