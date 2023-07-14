NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — World-class accordion player Cory Pesaturo, known for revolutionizing the accordion, stopped by News 8 for an interview this week.

Pesaturo won the National Accordion Championship at a young age and then proceeded to win three world championships. He is also a Guiness World Record holder and beat the Marathon Accordion Record by playing the accordion for 32 hours and 14 minutes.

Pesaturo also played at the White House on four occiasion and for the Clinton family on 12 seperate occasions.

He has also played with Johnny Depp and appeared on multiple late night television shows. He was a guest on the Jimmy Fallon Show alongside Kate and Oliver Hudson.

Pesaturo said his musical style is a mix between jazz and classical music.

“Well, I don’t know. It’s kind of a mix. Some people would say I’m more known for jazz, but I mean, I, you know, certainly do a lot of what I want my competitions, world championships and such. That was all doing a lot of classical music. But I probably play more klezmer than anything. But in terms of festivals, I probably play more Italian festivals than anything, and I’ve played with rappers,” Pesaturo said.

Pesaturo hopes to widen interest in the accordion and its musical capabilities. He has collborated with many artists including rapper Harry Mack.

