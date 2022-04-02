WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At 15 years old, Tyler Newkirk set out to do what he was going to do. He wanted a home and garden shop, and that is just what he built.

He was always a fan of crafts and decorating for the holidays and it was something he enjoyed doing so much. As time went on, he says it became a “bigger and more prominent dream.”

Now 22, the West Haven resident is the owner of Tyler Newkirk Craft Company.

Newkirk joins us on Nyberg to share more about his business, how he got it up and running, and what he learned through revamping it during the pandemic.

Watch the full interview in the video above.