(WTNH) — Nationally syndicated humor columnist Tracy Beckerman is about to release her new book, Barking at The Moon: A Story of Life, Love, and Kibble, a humorous and heartfelt tribute to life’s growing pains, with a whole lot of dog slobber woven in.

Beckerman joins us to discuss her background as a writer, why she started writing about her dog and her family, and how our dogs can teach us about unconditional love and a sense of humor.

Find out more on Beckerman’s website.