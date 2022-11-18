BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Jaimie and Frank Lockwood have taken over the old Bethel Cinema and have turned it into the Greenwood Features theatre.

During the pandemic, the cinema fell under financial hardships and closed in 2020.

The Lockwoods being Bethel residents, were looking for spaces to create a community-friendly environment to open. Wanting to get the most out of the business, they decided to take on the cinema, keep it as a movie theatre experience, and add in a bar and coffee shop.

Frank also owns Reverie Brewing Co. in Newtown and sells his beer at the theatre.

The theatre will play host to a film festival happening on Saturday. You can purchase tickets online at greenwoodfeatures.com or at the door on the day of the festival.

For more information on the festival, check out mergingarts.org for the latest festival information.