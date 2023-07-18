NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to deciding what’s for dinner, try checking your backyard.

Husky Meadows Farm in Norfolk is offering the Inspiration from the Garden cooking series this July to show you how to utilize what you’ve already grown.

The classes are led by Tracy Hayhurst, who has spent 25 years as an organic farmer and chef.

In addition to the classes, the farm also offers places to stay for a weekend getaway, including in a cabin and an apartment.

“It’s beautiful,” Hayhurst said. “It’s very quiet and peaceful. And, you just feel like you’re a million miles away from anywhere, even though you’re only an hour and a half from southern Connecticut, or two hours from New York.”

