Nyberg: Immigrants, refugees share their culture and food from Sanctuary Kitchen in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — They are among the helpers in this world, building up immigrants and refugees and giving them economic opportunities through food.

Sanctuary Kitchen in New Haven has become a cultural epicenter within the community.

Quynh Tran, program director for Sanctuary Kitchen, joins us on Nyberg to share more about the program and how they will help Afghan families coming to Connecticut feel a part of the community.

