Breaking News
Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 11pm

Nyberg: “In the Company of Men” book explores equity in workplace environments

Nyberg

by: Ann Nyberg

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Coming up in September, a book by first-time Connecticut author Eileen Scully.

“In the Company of Men” explores workplace environments and how to make them more equitable.

It tells stories of women who have lifted up others paving the way for successes and spends considerable time on solutions in trying to build a better world for everyone, with men working alongside women as partners.

Scully is the founder of a consulting firm called The Rising Tides, spending years making the workplace a better place for women, and that includes helping them get into more places of power and influence. She has been speaking around the world on the topic.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss