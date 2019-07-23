Nyberg: “In the Company of Men” book explores equity in workplace environments

(WTNH) — Coming up in September, a book by first-time Connecticut author Eileen Scully.

“In the Company of Men” explores workplace environments and how to make them more equitable.

It tells stories of women who have lifted up others paving the way for successes and spends considerable time on solutions in trying to build a better world for everyone, with men working alongside women as partners.

Scully is the founder of a consulting firm called The Rising Tides, spending years making the workplace a better place for women, and that includes helping them get into more places of power and influence. She has been speaking around the world on the topic.