Nyberg: Indulge your sweet tooth at Cake, Batter and Roll in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cake, Batter and Roll is a brick-and-mortar eatery in Middletown, but the company first started with a food truck featuring all kinds of delicious waffles.

The food truck is dedicated completely to the waffles while the bakery is more traditional, with a unique offering called “the cookie experience” that sets them apart.

Owner Lindsey Chartrand joins us on Nyberg to share more about her business, the treats they offer and how they support animals, too.

To learn more about Cake, Batter and Roll, click here.

Watch the full interview in the video above.