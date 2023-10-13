NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A daylong event with panels, workshops and interactive experiences is set to take place on Saturday at the “Into the Afroverse Summit” in New Haven.

The founder of the “Into the Afroverse Summit,” Juanita Sun, joined News 8 for an interview on Friday to discuss the event.

The summit is part of a larger decentralized festival called “Sixth Dimension”, which is all about exploring afrofuturism, according to Sun.

The “Into the Afroverse Summit” is a free event that will run from 12 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the NXTHVN studio space. Registration for the event begins at 10:30 a.m.

The summit will feature renowned afrofuturists, Dr. Reynaldo Anderson and Ingrid LaFleur.

Local artists, entrepreneurs and innovators will also attend the event to discuss how afrofuturism works as a mode of creative expression, social change and community development.

Watch the full interview with Ann Nyberg to learn more!

You may click here for more information on the event.