NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bushra Mahdi grew up in Iraq, watching her mother sew. Trying her hand at it herself, Mahdi designed her first dress when she was 10 years old.

“I wanted to prove to her that I could do it,” she said. “I saved up money to buy fabric. I took measurements and made a simple dress by myself.”

Her journey to becoming a designer and opening her own store hasn’t been easy. Mahdi fled Baghdad in 2014, temporarily settling in Jordan before she was granted refugee status to come to Connecticut.

She had to learn English and reestablish a life. She received a sewing machine through the refugee organization IRIS, and has been making more dresses ever since.

Now, she designs elegant evening wear and wedding dresses out of her store, located at 125 Bradley Road in Woodbridge.

Watch the full interview to learn more.