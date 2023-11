NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you have a craving for homemade pastas, Italian spirits or gelato? Try the newest Italian restaurant on Wooster Street.

Gioia Cafe and Bar also has a rotisserie and a grill fired with wood.

Owners Tim Cabral and Avi Shapiro joined News 8’s Ann Nyberg to talk about the restaurant’s menu and origins — including what the its name means in Italian.

