WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — With the holidays approaching, there’s nothing better than homemade baked goods.

Fatto A Mano, an Italian bakery in Westport specializes in homemade Italian baked goods including Panettone. In fact, the name of the bakery means “handmade” in Italian.

The owner, Pierluigi Mazzella, is an Italian native and was named Baker of the Year in 2022 by the Connecticut Restaurant Association for his delicious creations.

Mazzella was born near Naples, Italy, and said his passion for food comes from his Italian upbringing. Mazzella shared that he grew up with the fresh smell of bread always in his home.

Mazzella went to culinary school and became a chef in an Italian restaurant where he felt most inspired.

Fatto A Mano is well-known for its Panettone which Mazzella said takes 72 hours to make. Although many Connecticut residents are used to the supermarket Panettone, Mazzella said when they try his, they cannot go back.

