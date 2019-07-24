Nyberg: Jason Mancini, Executive Director of Connecticut Humanities

(WTNH)–Jason Mancini loves the state of Connecticut. He’s lived here for nearly all of his life except for small time away in Rome.

He’s the newest Executive Director of Connecticut Humanities and is busy telling the state’s hidden history stories through multiple channels, including the state’s schools.

“What we try to do is bring many of these stories to educators across the state built with Connecticut curriculum in mind with social study standards,” Mancini said. “We have curriculum available for 3rd, 5th and 8th grade teachers and high school teachers that focus on African American history, women’s suffrage, World War I, a variety of topics that allow teachers to build content into their courses that highlights Connecticut’s best.”

Mancini added, “We have a 169 towns and there’s a 169 school districts that each teach their own things and what we’re finding is that many schools don’t teach local history.”

If you’re a teacher and want to bring these stories to your classroom, go to https://teachitct.org/ .

ConnTours is an app that is being rolled out. It has thematic, town and city based tours. Learn more at the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

