(WTNH) — On Nyberg, we talk to jazz prodigy Grace Kelly, who is performing in the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz on Sunday.

A saxophonist, singer, songwriter, composer, and bandleader, Kelly has recorded with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dave Brubeck Junior, and Gloria Estefan, and she is just 29 years old.

Kelly shares more about her inspirations, passion for music, and excitement for the future ahead.

