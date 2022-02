NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — From weddings to birthdays, a cake can be a part of important milestones in life.

JCakes in North Branford is known for its gourmet custom cakes and cupcakes for all kinds of special occasions.

Hope Looney, owner of JCakes, joins us on Nyberg to share more about the business and the art of cake creation.

Watch the full interview in the video above.