MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The baked goods from Jessica’s Kitchen aren’t only delicious, they’re also made to be works of art.

Jessica Hall has been baking since she can remember, learning in the kitchen alongside her grandmother.

“She would let me put anything I wanted into a bowl, and then send me to play for a little bit, and all of a sudden, gourmet cookies came out,” Hall said.

Hall’s chocolate chip cookie recipe is from when she was 8 years old. Her other recipes are full of special touches, from Mexican vanilla, to fresh flowers. But don’t ask her what’s in the brownies — that’s a top secret.

