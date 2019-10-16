Nyberg: Joy Susan, vegan-leather handbags

(WTNH) — Joy-Susan Company was founded in 1972 in the basement of Debbie Tierney’s home. It began as a jewelry company, but is now known for its vegan-leather handbags.

This family-owned company gives a percentage of its sales every month to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital. It has done that for the last 30 years.

Tierney’s daughter, Joy Tierney Nenna, talked to Ann about the history of the company and where it is headed in the future.

To learn more about the company and their unique handbags, click here.