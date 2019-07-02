Nyberg: Kathleen Linta Coaching

(WTNH) — Social media connects individuals but it also helps with recruiting for sports.

On this episode of Nyberg, Ann speaks to the Linta family who are hitting the road to talk about how to navigate sports recruiting online.

Behind the duo of Kathy Linta and her son, TJ, who was a quarterback for Brown University and who was just released from the Kansas City Chiefs due to an injury, is NFL Agent Joe Linta.

The family shares their wealth of knowledge about sports, in part the new era of using technology, “YouTube videos are a huge thing, you need to use media, all of media, to your advantage.”

Watch above for more and visit KathleenLintaCoaching.com for details.