Nyberg: Label One has been printing labels in CT for decades

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Label One/Privateer produces tapes and labels for large companies and small, and they have been doing it right here in Connecticut for sixty years!

For decades, the label-making company has been thriving in Old Saybrook.

When you think about it, everything you buy has a label or sticker on it. Chances are, they may have been made by Label One. That goes for food and drink, health, and beauty products, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, or aviation.

Wally Pocius, Vice President of Operations and Sales told News 8’s Ann Nyberg more about the company and the companies – big and small – with whom they work, including Connecticut-based Bic.

For more information about Label One: www.labeloneusa.com

Hear the full interview in the video above.