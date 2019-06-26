Nyberg: Larry Backes innovates locksmithing industry through tackling safety problems

Larry Backes, a mechanical engineer, is passionate about being a mobile locksmith specialist.

He never started out thinking he would end up in this line of business, but life’s funny that way.

He owns a franchise in the 73-year-old largest locksmithing company in America called the Flying Locksmiths.

Backes started his career as an entrepreneur, successfully launching and operating several businesses. He then went into the healthcare industry and worked on things like artificial blood products, Alzheimer’s disease, Type II Diabetes, obesity, and medical devices.

Now, he’s leveraging his engineering degree to solve safety problems.

The motto for the company: “If it’s on a door, we handle it.”

Watch the video above for more.