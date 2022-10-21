NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Leanne Bowes picked up the bass guitar at 12 after her father, a drummer, encouraged her to learn.

They played together at their New Milford home and did talent shows. Then, when he died of cancer at the age of 48, she decided she wanted to pursue her dreams then, not later.

Since then, Bowes has toured with Cyndi Lauper and was hired as the bass player and bandleader for Demi Lovato this June.

“Sometimes, you’re putting in a lot of work towards something and you’re not certain that it’s going to pay off, that you might not reach your dreams,” Bowes said from the tour bus. “So, here I am living my dreams and honestly, that’s the thrill. If you put your mind to something, you can make it happen. It’s pretty amazing.”

