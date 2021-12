(WTNH) — If you’re looking for some holiday cocktail inspiration, look no further than the Whiskey and Rosemary blog.

They are a craft lifestyle brand blog covering topics including cocktail experiences, classes, craft, food, travel, creative content, and community. The co-owners join us to talk about the blog, how they met and decided to collaborate, their available online mixology classes, and their “Ranch Nog” recipe and partnership with Hidden Valley Ranch.