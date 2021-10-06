Nyberg: Legend of Toad’s Place in New Haven lives on in new book

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Huge names have played at Toad’s Place in New Haven over the years, including U2, Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones.

For more than 40 years, a lot has happened on stage and off stage at the nightclub, and some of those stories are in a new book called “The Legendary Toad’s Place.”

Toad’s Place Owner Brian Phelps and Randall Beach, a former rock critic, columnist and writer for Billboard Magazine, join us on Nyberg to share more about the book they co-authored.

