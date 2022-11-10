NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut designer Lisa Davenport hopes to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease in her memoir “Life with MIL: A Candid Journey of Alzheimer’s with My Mother-in-Law.”

Davenport’s mother-in-law, Rosemary, died in 2019. It was eight years earlier when Davenport began noticing something was off.

Humor, she said, was something that helped the family adjust and get through being caregivers.

“And knowing when to take a break, knowing when you have to take care of yourself,” she said.

Self-care, she said, is another thing that caregivers don’t pay attention to. In retrospect, she said, her family didn’t do it enough.

