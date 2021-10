BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bands are being booked at the new Park City Music Hall, formerly a place called The Acoustic, as it readies to open its doors in late November in the Black Rock section of the city.

John Torres, general manager of Park City Music Hall, joins us on Nyberg to share more about what patrons can expect inside the venue and how he brought the plan to take over the former business to life.

