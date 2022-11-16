NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Having Type 1 diabetes means News 8 photojournalist Frank Glowski must be constantly vigilant.

“You have to be a dietitian, you have to be a mathematician, you have to be a scientist and you have to be able to go with the flow, because every minute of every hour of every day affects a Type 1 diabetic, because our blood sugar could be normal one second, and then it could be high because we ate pizza,” he said.

Type 1 diabetes impacts 2 million people in the U.S., and 34 million have Type 2.

For Glowski, getting diagnosed was a month-long process when he was a teenager. He had mononucleosis, and so doctors initially thought that was what was causing his health problems.

“I started to get better, and then all of a sudden I got really, really sick and I lost a lot of weight,” Glowski, who is also a member of the fire department, said. “I was going to the bathroom a lot. I was constantly thirsty. I lost so much weight that if I sat on a picnic bench, it actually hurt, because that’s how bony I am.”

