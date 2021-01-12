Nyberg: Local artist auctioning paintings to benefit Fresh Start Pallet Products

(WTNH) — Artist Kate Emery and Jim Carter from Fresh Start Pallet Productions have joined forces for social good.

Fresh Start was started about five years ago in Hartford. Their motto is that they repurpose wood into furniture and rebuild lives by employing those having a difficult time finding jobs.

Each month Emery does an auction of her paintings. This month, it is an oil painting framed in a frame made by Fresh Start. 75% of the proceeds go to Fresh Start to support the employment work they do.

You can see Emery’s work and big on the paintings that come up for auction on https://KateEmery.com.

