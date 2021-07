(WTNH) — He played with Foghat, David Bowie, Edgar, and Johnny Winter. Then he went to doing music murals. Some of his artwork is at the famed Toads Place in New Haven. Marc Potocsky joined us on Nyberg.

In the video above, Potocysky talks about how he became a musician, how he discovered his talent for painting and mural art, how some of his art ended up in Toads Place, and his current project honoring health care workers in Connecticut.