Nyberg: Local author pens book about her experience with the famous Ice Follies

(WTNH) — Marlene Beckman, an author from Madison, joined us to talk about her new book recounting her time with the famous Ice Follies.

It was Beckman’s childhood dream to be an Ice Folliette. That dream came true when Beckman was 17.

In the video above, Beckman shares more about how she became a Folliette, what the glamour and showmanship were like, how performing with the Ice Follies helped her meet her husband, and what motivated her to write a book about her magical life.

For more information about her book “The Magical Life of an Ice Folliette: A Shipstads and Johnson Ice Follies Memoir“.