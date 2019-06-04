Nyberg: Local builder creates mobile powder rooms

You learn a lot of things in the construction business.

Builder, Brian Sage of Moosup, decided that the places to “go” on job sites were too small and just not aesthetically pleasing. So, in 2014, he decided to start building his own mobile powder rooms.

They’re post and beam beauties for weddings and other events.

Sage delivers them for a weekend and then picks them back up.

His wife, Cherie, a nurse by trade, is the interior decorator. She adds all kinds of accoutrements to make them pleasing for guests.

Sage’s idea is working, as he’s hauling his powder rooms all over New England.

“I currently have 10 of them… They all have electrical outlets in them. They have fans in them. They have lights inside and out. They all have sinks,” he explained.

“It’s all decorated, we have an antique chest in there, a lamp, flowers… 95 percent of my business is weddings,” he added.

“These, on average, [take] between two and a half, three weeks [to build],” Sage said.

