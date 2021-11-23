Nyberg: Local harpist gaining notoriety, performing with Andrea Bocelli

(WTNH) — On Nyberg, a harpist who grew up in North Haven and Guilford. He went to Guilford High School and then went on to Juilliard in New York City.

Matthew Tutsky played with a famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and is currently principal harpist with a New Mexico Philharmonic, Portland Opera, Oregon Ballet Theatre, and Boise Philharmonic, to name a few.

In the video above, hear more from Tutsky about how he got into the angelic instrument as a child, what he loves about the music, and where he’s going next.

