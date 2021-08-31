Nyberg: Local musician Ian Campbell works to bring more music to the state

Conn. (WTNH) — A singer-songwriter from Connecticut loves his town so much that he wrote a song about it.

Ian Campbell spent five years in the military then traveled the country. He found his musical heart and is now working on his 4th album.

After he got out of the military, he found his way up to Litchfield, which is what the song is about.

Campbell joins us on Nyberg to share more about his background and a four-day music festival he is organizing at the Goshen Fairgrounds in October.

Watch the full interview in the video above.