Nyberg: Local professional boxer training actor for upcoming film about CT Boxer Willie Pep

(WTNH) — There has been a lot of press on the upcoming movie about the Connecticut boxing legend, the late Willie Pep. It’s being made by actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s company.

Former boxer and long-time trainer from Windsor, John Scully, is training James Madio to prepare him to play Willie Pep in the movie. He will play Pep at the age of 42 after a six-year hiatus.

The film is being filmed primarily in Hartford where Pep went from a shoeshine boy on Front Street to one of the greatest boxers of all time…a two-time featherweight world champion.

Scully joins us remotely from Montreal, Canada.

