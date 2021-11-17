Nyberg: Local professional boxer training actor for upcoming film about CT Boxer Willie Pep

Nyberg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — There has been a lot of press on the upcoming movie about the Connecticut boxing legend, the late Willie Pep. It’s being made by actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s company.

Former boxer and long-time trainer from Windsor, John Scully, is training James Madio to prepare him to play Willie Pep in the movie. He will play Pep at the age of 42 after a six-year hiatus.

The film is being filmed primarily in Hartford where Pep went from a shoeshine boy on Front Street to one of the greatest boxers of all time…a two-time featherweight world champion.

Scully joins us remotely from Montreal, Canada.

Full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss