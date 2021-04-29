Nyberg: Local stained glass artist working to keep the rare art form alive

(WTNH)– The business is rare, restoring stained glass windows in churches and universities and sometimes in private homes.

Michael Skrtic is the owner of Glass Source Studio and Gallery in Seymour. His ambition is to make this one of the most recognized studios of its kind in the country, as well as, turn it into a major center for glass arts so that this work stays alive.

He joined us Thursday to talk about how he got into this type of art, how many studios like his there still are in the nation, and how business has been since COVID.

For more on The Glass Source Studio and Gallery click here.