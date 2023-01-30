DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — For Lovell Hunter, his love of watches began when his father encouraged him to work for Tiffany’s.

There, a professional showed him a watch that had a wheel that turns only once every four years.

Now, Hunter is a Swiss precision watchmaker who only creates a handful of watches each year.

“I do it all by hand,” he said. “There’s no computer-controlled machines in my workshop.”

The price of his watches starts at $20,000, with his customers coming from a small clientele.

Watch the full interview to learn more about his craft — and the new class he’s teaching.