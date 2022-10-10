NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London’s chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is still standing strong, and honoring its namesake, 130 years after its formation.

The chapter is named after Lucretia Shaw, a New London woman who survived the city’s burning and tended to prisoners of war.

The DAR is comprised of direct descendants of those who either fought in, or provided aid, to the American Revolution. Recently, the chapter has undergone projects such as cleaning a burial ground in New London. It also offers scholarships.

